Distemper In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

Distemper is a frightening disease in dogs. Along with rabies, it’s one of the worst illnesses a dog can get. Not only does it have the potential to be fatal, but it can be debilitating to dogs who do survive. Fortunately, it’s also just as preventable as rabies.

Here is what you need to know about how dogs catch distemper, signs and symptoms of distemper in dogs, the cost of treating canine distemper and how pet insurance can help cover the cost of treatment.

What Is Distemper in Dogs?

Distemper is a highly infectious and potentially fatal illness that affects dogs and puppies. It’s characterized by flu-like respiratory and gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, but it also attacks the nervous system and includes a number of neurological symptoms. Dogs and puppies who survive distemper typically have lasting neurological problems throughout their lives.

Canine distemper in dogs is caused by a paramyxovirus that’s in the same family as the virus that causes measles. It can also infect pet ferrets and wildlife including raccoons, wolves, coyotes, foxes, skunks, mink and seals.

How Does Canine Distemper Spread?

The canine distemper virus is an airborne virus. It’s primarily spread through droplets that are passed during coughing and sneezing, although dogs can also become infected through contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.

While it’s typically spread from dog to dog through shared bowls, toys or bedding, dogs can also catch it by coming into contact with infected wildlife, or with surfaces that have been contaminated by wildlife.

Distemper can also be passed through the placenta. “Puppies can be infected by their mothers before birth,” says Dr. Danielle Rutherford, V.M.D., associate veterinarian at Westside Veterinary Center in Manhattan. “Newly adopted puppies should be monitored for symptoms, especially if unvaccinated.”

What Dogs Are Most at Risk?

It’s possible for any dog to contract canine distemper. But puppies under four months of age and adult dogs who aren’t fully vaccinated against the virus are at greater risk.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Distemper

Canine distemper attacks multiple systems, causing a wide range of symptoms that include gastrointestinal, respiratory and neurological issues. You should contact a veterinarian at the first possible signs of distemper, which include:

Green or yellowish eye discharge

Fever

Clear nasal discharge

Lethargy or depression

Appetite loss

Coughing

Vomiting

Diarrhea

“The earliest signs that we often see are usually gastrointestinal,” Rutherford says. “This presents as vomiting, diarrhea or inappetence,” or loss of appetite.

In the acute stage, distemper in dogs symptoms can also include the development of pustular dermatitis, inflammation of the skin that causes blisters to form; however, this symptom is rare.

As the disease progresses and attacks the central nervous system, distemper can result in odd dog behavior that includes a chronic head tilt, moving in circles, chewing motions and repetitive eye movements. Canine distemper may also cause a dog’s back legs to seize up, causing partial or full paralysis. Other signs of advanced distemper in dogs include:

Seizures

Muscle twitching

Convulsions

Excessive salivation

Complications of Distemper in Dogs

As canine distemper weakens the immune system, infected dogs are at risk for developing a secondary bacterial infection in the respiratory or GI tracts. This can either cause or exacerbate systems including:

Vomiting and diarrhea

Breathing problems

Change in respiratory rate

A secondary respiratory infection can also cause dogs to develop pneumonia.

Additionally, in the latter stage of distemper, dogs can develop what’s known as “hard pad disease.” This is caused by a thickening of keratin in the skin on the nose and paw pads. As a result, the paws become hard and enlarged, a condition that’s quite uncomfortable.

What are the Stages of Distemper in Dogs?

A significant number of dogs that contract canine distemper experience symptoms so mild they go undetected, although they’re still contagious. These dogs recover quickly and develop natural immunity to the virus, although they can still go on to develop neurological complications.

But the majority of dogs and puppies who become infected experience severe illness that can be broken down into two stages:

Stage 1: Once a dog is infected, the virus goes through an incubation period of one to six weeks. During this time, the virus replicates within the lymphatic tissue in the respiratory system before spreading to all lymphatic tissue throughout the body.

Respiratory and GI symptoms appear within one to four weeks, usually beginning with fever and eye discharge. Infected dogs become contagious up to five days prior to displaying symptoms. Those who recover remain contagious up to four months afterwards.

Although a number of dogs recover from respiratory symptoms, it’s not uncommon for dogs to develop fatal pneumonia during this stage, even with treatment.

Stage 2: Dogs who survive the first stage usually develop potentially fatal seizures and other neurological symptoms as the infection spreads to the central nervous system. These typically appear about a month following the respiratory infection, although neurological symptoms can take up to three months to appear.

Seizures and other neurological problems can develop even in dogs who initially experienced mild or no symptoms. Dogs who survive this stage usually go on to experience chronic and sometimes debilitating neurological issues for the rest of their lives.

When to See a Vet for Distemper in Dogs

Because of the seriousness of the illness, you should have your dog examined as soon as you notice symptoms or think your dog has been exposed to canine distemper.

“Any pet that is having unresolved vomiting or diarrhea or that has developed lethargy or inappetence should seek veterinary attention,” Rutherford says. “If your pet also has abnormal ocular or nasal discharge, is feeling lethargic or hot to the touch, I would also recommend seeing a veterinarian.”

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Distemper?

If treated early, dogs and puppies can survive distemper. But because symptoms can take at least a week to appear, it’s often not diagnosed early enough. Because of this, the mortality rate of canine distemper is 50% in dogs and 80% in puppies.

It takes two to four weeks for dogs with distemper to reach the terminal stage. Some dogs, however, can live for months with the illness before neurological symptoms appear. Once the virus makes it into the nervous system, death typically occurs within days. Dogs that manage to survive often develop lifelong neurological problems that may include chronic seizures and muscle spasms.

How to Test for Distemper In Dogs

Because canine distemper affects so many of a dog’s internal systems and presents with such a wide range of symptoms, it can be difficult to diagnose. A veterinary examination and laboratory testing are necessary to determine whether a dog or puppy has distemper. The initial exam may include:

A detailed health history

A nose-to-tail physical examination

Bloodwork to assess red and white blood cell counts

Chest X-ray

A urine test

Various tests to check organ function

In addition, your veterinarian may perform one of the following tests:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): This involves testing either a blood or urine sample or an eye swab. A PCR test can’t distinguish between a current infection or traces left from a previous infection or vaccination, so it won’t work well on dogs who have been vaccinated for distemper or who have had it previously.

This involves testing either a blood or urine sample or an eye swab. A PCR test can’t distinguish between a current infection or traces left from a previous infection or vaccination, so it won’t work well on dogs who have been vaccinated for distemper or who have had it previously. CDV Quant RealPCR Test: This is a more recent test that is able to identify levels of the virus strain and distinguish between the distemper vaccine and the actual disease.

This is a more recent test that is able to identify levels of the virus strain and distinguish between the distemper vaccine and the actual disease. Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA): Although this test is effective at diagnosing distemper, it can only do so during the first three weeks after infection. Unfortunately, many vets don’t test for distemper until neurological symptoms begin to appear, which is usually past the point of this test’s effectiveness.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Distemper

Canine distemper has no cure. Treatment involves managing the symptoms and trying to prevent secondary infections. Hospitalization is usually required to closely monitor infected dogs and isolate them to protect them from secondary infections and prevent further spreading of the virus..

Costs for treating distemper in dogs vary based on these variables:

Location

The clinic providing the treatment

Severity of the illness

Which symptoms require treatment

Whether any secondary infections need treatment

The length of hospitalization if needed

On average, the cost of treating distemper in dogs ranges from $500 to $2,000 or more, according to PetCoach, an educational pet website from Petco Animal Supplies Stores.

A breakdown of the costs involved, according to GreatPetCare might include:

Veterinary exam: $45-$65

PCR test: $100-$250

Hospitalization: $800-$2,000 per day, depending on severity

IV fluids: $150-$300

Antibiotics: $40-100

Anti-nausea medication: $30-$60

Anti-seizure medication: $50-$100

Is Canine Distemper Covered by Pet Insurance?

Most pet accident and illness coverage plans will reimburse costs related to diagnosing and treating distemper in dogs, as long as it’s not classified as a pre-existing condition. Also, as a core vaccination, add-on plans that cover wellness and routine care may reimburse you for the cost of distemper vaccinations for puppies and dogs.

That said, whether or not your pet insurance covers canine distemper, and the specifics of what is covered, depends on the details of your plan. Review the terms and conditions of your pet insurance policy or contact your provider for details on what is included in your plan.

Preventing Distemper in Dogs

Although no vaccine provides complete immunity, the distemper vaccine is highly effective at protecting dogs from getting distemper or developing symptoms. The distemper vaccine is included in the DAPP or DHPP vaccine, which is a core vaccine on the vaccination schedule for dogs and puppies. Talk to your veterinarian to ensure that your dog or puppy is up to date on their vaccinations.

Additional steps you can take to help protect your dog or puppy from distemper include:

If you plan to breed your female dog, make sure she’s fully vaccinated for distemper prior to breeding.

Keep your dog or puppy away from wildlife.

Keep unvaccinated puppies away from areas or activities with a lot of dog traffic.

Only allow unvaccinated puppies to come into contact with dogs who you know are fully vaccinated.

If you have a pet ferret, be sure they’re also vaccinated against distemper.

Is Distemper Common in Senior Dogs?

Dogs of any age can contract distemper.

“The prevalence is more common in young dogs,” Rutherford says. “However, unvaccinated older pets can also be at risk.”

Bottom Line

Distemper in dogs is a highly contagious virus with the potential to cause debilitating life-long complications or death. It can be easily prevented by vaccinating your dog. Distemper attacks multiple systems in the body and causes a wide range of respiratory, gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms. If you think your dog might have distemper, seek veterinary help immediately to test for distemper and begin treatment.

