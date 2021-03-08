Trajectory Alpha Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a disruptive technology-driven business, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition would command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Peter Bordes, whose current roles include co-founder and Director of MainBloq, co-founder and Managing Director of TruVest, and Managing Partner of Trajectory Capital. He is joined by CFO and President Michael Frankel, who is a Managing Director and Head of Deloitte New-venture Accelerator. The company plans to target disruptive, technology-driven businesses that leverage unique intellectual property and proprietary data to develop a sustainable competitive advantage and dislodge slower moving incumbents in their end markets.



Trajectory Alpha Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TCOA.U. The company filed confidentially on February 26, 2021. Guggenheim Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Disruptive tech SPAC Trajectory Alpha Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



