Nocturne Acquisition, a blank check company targeting disruptive technology in blockchain and artificial intelligence, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The La Jolla, CA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to received one-tenth of a share upon the completion of an initial business combination. At the proposed deal size, Nocturne Acquisition would command a market value of $129 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Henry Monzon, who is co-founder and CEO of bitcoin technology company Katena Computing Technologies as well as CFO of artificial intelligence technology company Luminous Computing. He is joined by CFO and Director Thomas Ao, who is currently CEO of MCL Financial Leasing, a provider of financial leasing services for bitcoin mining facilities. The company plans to target businesses in the disruptive technology market with equity values between $300 million and $1 billion. The company believes businesses focusing on blockchain and artificial intelligence are potential attractive targets.



Nocturne Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MBTCU. The company filed confidentially on December 29, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Disruptive tech SPAC Nocturne Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

