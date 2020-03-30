Disruptions in Dutch telecoms networks affect some hospitals - ANP

Dutch news agency ANP reported on Monday that problems on telecommunications networks in the Netherlands were affecting communications at some hospitals.

ANP said networks operated by KPNKPN.AS, Vodafone VOD.L and Ziggo ZSHLOG.UL were among those affected. ANP cited reports from hospitals in the north and east of the Netherlands.

A spokesman for Ziggo, the country's largest cable provider which also offers phone and internet services, confirmed parts of its fixed-line telephone network had faced disruptions, without saying whether hospitals were affected.

A KPN spokesman said its own network had not faced problems, although it said traffic moving across networks might be affected.

Allestoringen.nl, a website that tracks customer outage complaints, showed a spike in complaints from customers of most national networks starting in the early afternoon.

