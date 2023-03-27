Disruptions at Dunkirk LNG terminal set to resume Tuesday - union

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Disruption at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is expected to resume on Tuesday morning due to the strike action against the French government's pension changes, CGT union representative Frederic Ben told Reuters.

The terminal's operator, Fluxys FLUX.BR, said that "for now, no strike has been announced for tomorrow". The company usually posts alerts on coming actions on its bulletin site.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.