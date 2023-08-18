Disruption of the Disruptor: Amazon AWS Is Ceding Market Share, But Is the Stock a Buy Anyway?

E-commerce and cloud computing pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) published a wonderful second-quarter 2023 financial update. The North American retail business flipped to an operating profit versus a year ago, and international operating losses narrowed. However, AWS (Amazon Web Services) -- the longtime cloud computing cash cow of the overall Amazon machine -- reported a big drop in profit margins.

CEO Andy Jassy has been signaling that there would be a near-term weakness for the cloud, but there's also disruption going on from a slew of competitors. Jassy thinks the AWS slump is temporary, though, and it may be more of a bruise than a deep wound. Here's why I'm buying more Amazon stock right now.

The present situation is manageable

After years of rapid growth and high operating profit margins, AWS has been reporting a margin haircut in 2023.

Period AWS Operating Income AWS Operating Margin 2019 $9.2 billion 26% 2020 $13.5 billion 30% 2021 $18.5 billion 30% 2022 $22.8 billion 29% First half 2023 $10.5 billion 24%

The good news is that AWS is still raking in the chips, and accounts for nearly all of the Amazon empire's operating income. (North American retail brought in just $4.1 billion in operating income in the first half of 2023, a meager operating margin of just 2.6%; international retail lost $2.1 billion over that same period.)

Jassy explained on the Q2earnings callthat the primary reason for AWS' sluggish results (12% revenue growth) is that many customers have been looking for ways to cut expenses as they are in cash conservation mode. But there's more to the story. AWS pioneered the use of the cloud, but it's facing substantial competition from tech giants and smaller upstarts (spurred on by the recent generative AI training boom) alike.

Again, the good news here is that Amazon is still growing, as cloud computing addresses just a small portion of the multi-trillion-dollar global IT market. There's plenty of room for everyone to expand with some elbow room to spare. Jassy and company remain confident in AWS' long-term trajectory.

Why Amazon is a buy

AWS is going to be fine as it goes through some growing pains, and the e-commerce juggernaut is only just beginning to pull on new profit levers like digital ads and services for third-party online sellers. In fact, this e-commerce segment has a long way to go toward being robustly profitable like AWS is today, providing ample room for Amazon to boost cash profits in the decade ahead.

If you're keeping score, Amazon's North American operating segment (excluding AWS) generated just a 2.6% operating margin in Q2 2023, and the International segment was still losing a bit of money.

Even now, though, Amazon's work to change its distribution centers, shipping, and other software-driven e-commerce services is beginning to pay off -- and create a nice profitable side-car to the main AWS vehicle. Wall Street analysts expect a consensus $33 billion in total Amazon free cash flow in 2023, with double-digit percentage growth sustaining into 2024 and beyond.

Based on this, Amazon stock trades for about 42 times expected 2023 free cash flow. If you believe AWS can fend off competition, and other Amazon e-commerce segments can start pulling their weight, the stock could be a fantastic long-term value right now. I'm an Amazon buyer today.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, and DigitalOcean. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, DigitalOcean, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.