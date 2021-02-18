Karat Packaging, which produces environmentally-friendly single-use food packaging, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering. The company previously filed to raise $40 million at a $162 million market cap in September 2019, but withdrew the following October.



Karat is a specialty distributor and select manufacturer of environmentally-friendly disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products are available in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms, and include food and take out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products. Its customer base includes Applebee's, Chili's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Corner Bakery Cafe, and TGI Fridays, among others.



The Chino, CA-based company was founded in 2000 and booked $281 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRT. Stifel, William Blair, Truist Securities, National Securities and D.A. Davidson are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Disposable packaging provider Karat Packaging refiles for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.