Disney's Stock Is on Fire After It Passes Netflix in Total Subscriptions

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings on August 10. Impressively, The House of Mouse surpassed Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in total subscriptions. Moreover, Disney's segment that includes its theme parks are thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand for away-from-home experiences. In this video, I discuss Disney's Q3 figures and give the company a grade on its results.

