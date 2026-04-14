Disney's Sports Segment Faces Rising Costs: Is Growth Sustainable?

Disney’s DIS Sports segment is operating in a more cost-intensive environment, as rising programming and rights expenses continue to pressure profitability. The ESPN-led business benefits from steady demand for live sports, but its financial profile is shaped by structurally higher content costs. As competition intensifies for premium sports rights, Disney’s investment cycle is accelerating, with expense growth outpacing revenue expansion and compressing operating leverage.



This pressure is evident as in the fiscal first quarter, Sports revenues increased modestly 1% year over year to $4.9 billion, while operating income declined 23% to $191 million, reflecting margin compression. The decline was driven by higher programming and production costs tied to contractual rate increases and new rights agreements. Subscriber erosion on the linear side continues to compress affiliate fee revenue, while the timing of NBA rights costs under new agreements adds further near-term pressure.



Disney is positioning the segment for long-term growth. The acquisition of NFL Network and RedZone linear rights strengthens ESPN’s content portfolio and reinforces its leadership in premium sports distribution. In parallel, the launch of ESPN Unlimited marks a key catalyst in Disney’s push toward direct-to-consumer sports streaming, enabling incremental revenue streams beyond traditional affiliate models.



However, the near-term outlook suggests that pressures will persist. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s fiscal second-quarter sports revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating 1.4% year-over-year growth, indicating modest top-line momentum. With operating income expected to decline further due to elevated rights expenses, the segment remains in an investment-heavy phase. Until these initiatives scale sufficiently to offset rising costs, near-term growth sustainability remains uncertain.

Disney Faces Intensifying Competition in Sports Rights

Competition in the sports media landscape is intensifying, adding to the cost pressures within Disney’s Sports segment. Amazon AMZN is steadily expanding its presence in live sports through increasing investments in premium rights, strengthening its position as a key competitor. Netflix NFLX is scaling its push into live sports, exploring marquee content to drive engagement beyond traditional streaming.



The growing participation from Amazon and Netflix is driving higher bidding intensity for premium sports rights, structurally elevating content costs. For Disney, competing with Amazon and Netflix to sustain ESPN’s leadership requires continued investment, reinforcing ongoing margin pressure.

DIS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Disney’s shares have plunged 11% in the year-to-date period, while the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has declined 5.8%, and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry has fallen 14.1%.

DIS’ Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DIS stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 14.57X compared with the industry’s 15.38X. DIS has a Value Score of C.

DIS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.49, down by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates an improvement of 2.76% from the year-ago reported number.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

DIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.