Disney's shares could more than double with help of AI, investor says

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's stock price could surge -- possibly rising by as much as 129% -- if the media and entertainment company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence more effectively, investment firm Blackwells Capital said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Monday.

Blackwells, which is pushing to win three board seats at Disney, said Disney's share price could potentially surge to $246.96 from its current level of $107.74, according to the presentation.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jason Neely)

