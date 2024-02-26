News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Disney's shares could more than double with help of AI, investor says

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 26, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's stock price could surge -- possibly rising by as much as 129% -- if the media and entertainment company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence more effectively, investment firm Blackwells Capital said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Monday.

Blackwells, which is pushing to win three board seats at Disney, said Disney's share price could potentially surge to $246.96 from its current level of $107.74, according to the presentation.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jason Neely)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 233 2138; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.