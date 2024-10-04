Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) New Game Plan for Star Wars Could Be a Win

While entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. (DIS) may not always have delivered what Star Wars fans were looking for, the latest connection between it and Epic Games might fit the bill.

The latest reports suggest that Disney is working with Epic to produce a game that is being described as a “persistent universe,” that will take a slew of Star Wars characters, as well as other Disney characters, including Pixar and Marvel characters. Further, this new “persistent universe” will apparently “….be interoperable with Fortnite,” so that suggests some of what this new universe will look like.

Disney and Epic both were keeping comparatively quiet about the game and what it might look like. In fact, it sounds a lot like a modified version of Disney’s earlier release Mirrorverse, which featured Disney and Pixar characters that were amplified to take on evil counterparts, among other things. With Mirrorverse to be sunset December 16, that may be at least part of what Disney has in mind for a future version.

Just in Time

Disney needs to put some value back into its content ecosystem. With its Venu Sports arm temporarily crippled by judicial order, and its Marvel line bleeding cash like a stuck pig, something needs to change for Disney soon. In fact, a report out from Forbes declared that Disney lost $300 million or so on just two Marvel movies.

Disney may have one winner in sight, though; it recently added on a $7 fee for Disney+ subscribers who were sharing subscriptions with those outside your household. That extra $7 a month allows the sharing to continue, and for those who are their own household, but are traveling, users can get a one-time passcode that allows you to access the service you pay for when you are not at home to watch.

Is Disney Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DIS stock based on 15 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 18.45% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DIS price target of $113.36 per share implies 19.03% upside potential.

