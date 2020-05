May 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday its top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave to become the Chief Executive Officer of Bytedance's popular video app TikTok.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

