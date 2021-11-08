Disney's Eternals Flames Out, Missing Box Office Expectations

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Eternals was "Kingo" of the box office this weekend, hauling in $71 million in the US, but in a world packed with all-powerful expectations, that just wasn't good enough.

The latest massively bankrolled Marvel movie from Disney failed to meet analyst expectations — with its kryptonite (yeah, yeah, that's DC canon) being lukewarm critical reviews.

Four weeks ago, experts pegged Eternals first-weekend box office to be in the $80-$85 million range. But then came the mixed-at-best appraisals. Eternals ended up the worst-reviewed film in the history of the 26-and-counting films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Only half of critics said the latest CGI-laden, alien-clobbering spectacle was worth the trip to the cinema, with one saying it had a "strange self-sabotaging energy" and another claiming it to be "not exactly boring... nor particularly exciting."

As the weekend grew closer, analyst expectations were lowered to $78 million, with Disney cutting expectations back to $75 million. The $71 million result is a huge wake-up call for the studio, but there are still Silver Surfer-colored linings:

Eternals — which cost $200 million to make before marketing, advertising, and distribution — pulled in $161.7 million globally — the second biggest Hollywood movie opening weekend in 2021, just short of F9's $163 million haul.

That global weekend gross outdid those of Marvel's first two movies of 2021, beating Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($128 million) and Black Widow ($150 million).

Cha-Ching? October — which was stacked with major releases including the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die; the reimagined Dune; and the superbly named sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage — knocked off July as the most lucrative month for North American theatres with $638 million in sales. Box office returns in the US this year have reached more than $3.2 billion, compared to $2.2 billion for all of last year, according to Comscore. But that's still way behind 2019's pre-pandemic $11.32 billion bonanza.

