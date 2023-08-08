News & Insights

Disney's ESPN, Penn Entertainment ink $1.5 bln deal to launch sports betting business

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 08, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's ESPN DIS.N and PENN Entertainment have partnered to launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN Bet, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Penn will pay $1.5 billion in cash to ESPN over an initial 10-year term in exchange for brand and other rights provided by ESPN.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

