Disney's diversity chief Latondra Newton leaves firm - source

By Kanjyik Ghosh and Lavanya Sushil Ahire

June 20 (Reuters) - Disney's DIS.Nchief diversity officer and senior vice president, Latondra Newton, is leaving her role after more than six years, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Newton plans to join the corporate board of another company and focus on the creative company she owns, the source added.

Newton's direct reports will be led by Julie Merges, the senior vice president of talent acquisition, on an interim basis, an internal note from Disney's chief human resources officer, Sonia Coleman, showed.

Newton had, since 2017, led Disney's diversity and inclusion initiatives, coordinating with various teams to produce entertainment "that reflects a global audience and sustains a welcoming and inclusive workplace for everyone," as per a profile on the company's website.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid," released last month, featured Black American singer Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, highlighting the firm's effort at promoting diversity.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Variety previously reported on Newton's departure.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Lavanya Sushil Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

