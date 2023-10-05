Disney's (DIS) World Resort Announces New Discounted Tickets

Walt Disney DIS-owned Walt Disney World has announced new and limited-time discounts on children’s tickets at Disneyland and Disney World, which will run in spring and summer 2024.



Starting on Nov 14, 2023, Walt Disney World is set to offer a special package for families. Children's (aged three to nine years) theme park tickets and dining plans will be half off with the purchase of a non-discounted four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package. This package includes a room at a selected Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan. The offer is valid for stays from Mar 3 to Jun 30, 2024.



Starting from Jan 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for standard and date-based tickets. However, certain admission types may still require reservations and one can check the DisneyWorld.com website for details.



There are more than 25 Disney Resorts to choose from, with options for different budgets and family sizes. Various resort options are highlighted, such as the All-Star Resorts, Pop Century Resort, Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort and Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.



Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane entrances can help visitors save time from waiting in lines. Lightning Lane entrances can be purchased either as part of Disney Genie+ service or individually.



Dining plans will be available starting from Jan 9, 2024. These plans offer convenience and peace of mind for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels. The new Disney Dining Promo Card will be available with the purchase of a non-discounted five-night, four-day room and ticket package at selected Disney Resort hotels.

Disney Bets on Bright Theme Park Prospects

DIS’ Parks, Experiences and Products division has been a positive growth area for the company amid challenges in its traditional media and streaming businesses. The division's 13% increase in revenues during the third quarter and its consistent growth over the past few quarters are noteworthy.



The company has touted that this segment has expanded at a combined annual growth rate of 6% since 2017 and generated $32.3 billion in operating income over the last 12 months.



Disney's plans to nearly double its investment in the Parks division, with a $60 billion investment over the next 10 years, show a strong commitment to further developing this part of its business.



For the current quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company estimates revenues between $21.15 billion and $21.53 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 is pegged at $21.34 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.89%. The consensus estimate for earnings has declined by a couple of cents over the past 30 days to 76 cents per share.



Disney is working on updates to existing hotel and resort locations. These updates could involve improvements, renovations, or new theming to enhance the guest experience. Projects, already in motion, include redesigning Splash Mountain at both domestic resorts with a Princess and the Frog theme, as well as updates to existing hotel and resort locations.



DIS is set to nearly double the capacity of its cruise line by adding two ships in fiscal 2025 and another in 2026. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for Disney cruise vacations.



Disney unveiled some exciting "blue sky" ideas for its parks during the D23 Expo. These projects are still in early development and may or may not come to fruition. Some ideas include revamping Dino Land at Animal Kingdom in Orlando with a Zootopia or Moana theme.



The company is exploring new possibilities at Magic Kingdom Park around Disney villains which could provide an exciting contrast to the usual Disney theme of heroes and princesses.



These plans and ideas demonstrate Disney's commitment to continuously evolving and expanding its parks and resorts to boost segment revenues by providing magical experiences for guests.



However, DIS has suffered from the underwhelming performance of its streaming business, Disney+ and the disappointing theatrical presentation of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and Elemental.



Disney shares have underperformed its closest peers like Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN and Comcast CMCSA. Shares of Netflix, Amazon and Comcast returned 46.8%, 70.2% and 28.6%, respectively.



Stiff competition from Comcast in the theme park business is hurting DIS’ prospects. CMCSA is set to launch Epic Universe opening in the summer of 2025 which will bring the popular Super Nintendo World to Florida while also adding another Wizarding World of Harry Potter land to the company's lineup.

