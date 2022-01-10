Disney's (DIS) Turning Red to Premier Exclusively on Disney+

The Walt Disney DIS announced that it would premiere Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, on Mar 11, on Disney+ worldwide.



Previously, Pixar’s Luca and Soul, which were premiered exclusively on Disney+, were received well by subscribers.



Turning Red is based on the life and realities of a 13-year-old teenager, torn between the chaos of adolescence and staying the dutiful daughter to her mother.



The film will also be released theatrically in international markets, where Disney+ is not yet available. The theatrical premiere dates are yet to be announced.

Quality Content Drives Disney + Prospects

Disney has been taking care of consumers’ preferences and stakeholders’ expectations of the brand, by taking initiatives on creating positive, fun and inclusive content that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.



Disney recently revealed that it would increase its total content budget by $8 billion year over year, reaching $33 billion in 2022. The decision was based on the intention to support its direct-to-consumers services, which include Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.



Released in December 2021, Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony’s SONY co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the $1-billion benchmark at the global box office in its second weekend.

Sony’s latest Spiderman adventure cemented its place as the eighth highest-grossing movie at the global box office, earning $1.53 billion worldwide.



Over its fourth weekend after release, No Way Home generated another $64 million internationally and $33 million domestically.



Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming 2022 release list includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. It also plans to launch a new Marvel series on Disney+ in fiscal 2022.



In addition, the company plans to broadcast approximately 50 titles for theatrical release and streaming in fiscal 2022. Walt Disney Animation Studios will release Baymax and Moon Knight this year, its first-ever animated series.

Expanding Partner Base Aids The Top Line

Disney has been riding on its expanding partner base. The company is focused on increasing its partner base to reach more consumers worldwide.



Disney — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) — signed a deal with Cox Communications. Per the agreement, Disney+ will be available for customers on Cox’s Contour TV and Contour Stream Player.



Per a Variety report, the agreement will enable Contour subscribers to stream new Disney+ releases like Marvel studios’ Hawkeye, Black Widow and The Beatles Get Back and Disney classics and documentaries.



In November 2021, Disney renewed its content carriage agreement with Comcast CMCSA.



Per the agreement, Comcast will continue to distribute Disney’s cable channels, such as the Disney branded channels, the ESPN networks, the FX Networks and the National Geographic channels Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.



Earlier in 2021, Comcast launched Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.



Disney renewed its distribution agreement with Alphabet GOOGL division Google’s YouTube TV, after its previous agreement expired on Dec 17, followed by a two-day blackout.



Per the renewal of the agreement, Disney and Alphabets Google reached a deal to restore ABC, ESPN, and other Disney channels to YouTube TV.



The subscription fees for Google’s YouTube remained $64.99 per month, with the Disney renewal.



