Disney's (DIS) 'Surprise': Sometimes A Cigar is Just A Cigar

After the market closed on another dramatic day yesterday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stunned already stunned traders by announcing that CEO Bob Iger was stepping down, effective immediately. Iger’s departure per se wasn’t a surprise as he has been talking about handing over the reins for a while, but the timing of the move was a shock. The CEO signed a contract extension in 2018 that would have seen him stay through the end of 2021 and he was expected to do just that.

Speculation started immediately as to why the seemingly precipitous announcement had come now. Was there some scandal that we don’t know about? Was there some problem at the company? What was going on?

I suppose that is inevitable in this Twitterized society, but it is frustrating, nonetheless. It is possible that there was some kind of personality clash or something else that accelerated the decision, but it is far more likely that the explanation given, that "we felt the need was now to make this change" was indeed the reason. The fact that Iger is indeed staying on until the end of his contract as executive chairman overseeing creative endeavors certainly suggests that is the case.

Sometimes, as Freud pointed out, a cigar is just a cigar.

For investors and those interested in the stock, the far more important questions are what do we know about Bob Chapek, who was named Iger’s successor, and what can we expect the company to do under his stewardship?

Chapek has been with Disney for 27 years and is being promoted to CEO from his current role as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. In case you didn’t know, while Iger has been future-proofing Disney by launching Disney+ and buying up movie franchises, Chapek’s charge has risen to be the largest of the company’s four divisions, bringing in $2.3 billion of profit in the last quarter on revenue of $7.4 billion. That is nearly twice the revenue of the much higher-profile Studio Entertainment division, for example.

Could it be, then, that Iger’s take on the change is accurate? Maybe there is no scandal or conflict-driven agenda here. Maybe it is just that now that the Fox deal is done and Disney+ has been successfully launched, Iger’s creative and visionary talents are best used in a role that focuses on that, while Chapek’s talent for maximizing revenue and profit can now be unleashed across the company.

That is the simplest, and therefore according to the principle of Occam's razor, most likely explanation. That has consequences for the stock.

DIS has been under pressure all year and as you might expect, the losses have been pretty big over the last couple of days. Even from those low levels, though the stock still dropped further on the news after yesterday’s close, hitting a post-market low of 121.01. The combination of coronavirus and speculation about a scandal that probably doesn’t exist have taken their toll. That makes DIS a good value buy.

If the panic about novel coronavirus continues, standing in line with a mass of humanity for a ride, staying in a hotel room and embarking on a cruise are all things that people will avoid, quite literally like the plague, with obvious consequences for Disney profits. The history of SARS, MERS, Zika and Ebola, however, suggests that it will all be quickly forgotten, and Mickey’s appeal will win out again.

If that does happen with a CEO who has shown a remarkable talent for money making, with a creative visionary heading up that part of the business, DIS is set for a rapid, strong rebound. I wouldn’t bet against it.

