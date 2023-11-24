Disney's (DIS) Marvel Future Fight Gets Loki Season 2 Update

Disney’s DIS Marvel has unveiled the v955 Game Update for its popular mobile role-playing game, MARVEL Future Fight. This update introduces fresh content inspired by Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, featuring a new hero, character-tier enhancements, a limited-time event and more.



In this update, Loki, the god of mischief, can now be equipped with a new uniform, and Sylvie joins as the latest playable hero in the game, drawing inspiration from the second season of Marvel Studios' Loki. Character-tier upgrades have been introduced for Loki (Tier-4 with a new Striker Skill) and Sylvie (Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill).



Additionally, players can engage in a new Black Friday Event through Nov 28. During this event, players can earn a Transcend Potential hero by logging into the game. The currency requirement for accessing the World Boss, obtaining Uniforms and acquiring a Dimension Chest has been reduced. Agents can also participate in the event quest to receive Sylvie and the Tier-3 Character Selector.



This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS’ fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $92.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.62 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.87%.

Upcoming Marvel Games to Fend Off Competition

Disney has some highly anticipated Marvel games on the horizon. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has already been released this year, but there are exciting projects in development, featuring major characters like Wolverine and Iron Man.



Marvel Games has revealed a collaboration with Electronic Arts EA to create a new single-player, third-person and action-adventure Iron Man video game. Developed by Motive Studio and featuring Olivier Proulx, the executive producer of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the game entered full production in February 2023. The game is an original narrative that captures the essence of Iron Man, showcasing Tony Stark's complexity, charisma and creative genius.



Marvel's Wolverine, a major PS5 exclusive, is in development and set to launch in the first half of 2024.



Fans have experienced fantastic Marvel games in recent years, such as Marvel Snap, Guardians of the Galaxy and Midnight Suns. Upcoming games are expected to fend off competition.



Shares of Disney, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), have gained 9.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.3% due to competition from Sony SONY and Microsoft MSFT.

Sony, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is gearing up for anticipated releases like Tekken 8, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Alone in the Dark.



Microsoft's Xbox, a prominent player in the industry, has released impressive titles like Wordless, Deserted and Farm Builders. These games are anticipated to increase the company’s gaming revenues in the upcoming quarters.

