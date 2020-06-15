Disney's (DIS) Hong Kong Theme Park Set to Reopen on Jun 18

Disney’s DIS Hong Kong Disneyland Park is set to reopen on Jun 18. Notably, the company recently announced phased reopening of its California and Florida Disneyland Resorts. It reopened the gates of Shanghai Disney Resort’s theme park, Shanghai Disneyland, last month.



Notably, pending state and local government approvals, Disneyland Park will join Disney California Adventure in reopening its gates on Jul 17. Moreover, Downtown Disney District will reopen a week earlier on Jul 9 while Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen on Jul 23.



Additionally, Florida’s Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are expected to begin a phased reopening for the general public on Jul 11 followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Jul 15, subject to fulfillment of conditions set by state and local administration.



Markedly, Disney bore the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China forced it to shut down theme parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo in January, this year. The company also shuttered its Paris resort in mid-March.



Moreover, suspended cruise lines, halted film and TV productions and shuttered retail stores, hurt its top-line growth and profitability. Notably, the pandemic affected Disney’s income from continuing operations before income taxes by $1.4 billion.



Further, Disney shares have declined 20.2% year to date. Nevertheless, resumption of NBA at Walt Disney World in Florida during July, phased reopening of the parks and a robust Disney+ are expected to help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock rebound in the balance of 2020.



Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen With Reduced Capacity



Similar to Shanghai, Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen with a reduced footfall. Markedly, when Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, the 80,000 capacity park allowed only 20,000 guests, which it pledged to gradually increase.



To manage the traffic, Disney came up with a new set of advance reservation rules for the Hong Kong theme park. The company is expected to follow the same set of rules for both California and Florida Disneyland Resorts.



Moreover, the Hong Kong Disneyland will ask visitors to wear masks and undergo thermal screening upon arrival. Moreover, the park will implement social distancing in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and other facilities. Close interaction and close-up photos with characters will be temporarily suspended.



Disney+ to Aid Top-Line Growth



Apart from the park openings, we believe, robust adoption of Disney+ will boost Disney’s results in the near term.



Notably, as of May 4, Disney+ subscriber base had reached 54.5 million, triggered by higher medium consumption on lockdowns and pandemic-related physical distancing norm.



Moreover, solid content portfolio is expected to help Disney+ pose a threat to Netflix’s NFLX dominance in the streaming space, which has seen intensifying competition with new and upcoming services like AT&T’s T HBO Max and Comcast’s CMCSA Peacock, respectively.



Additionally, availability of Disney+ in Japan during June followed by launches in the Nordics, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal in September and Latin America toward the end of 2020 are expected to brace subscriber base.





