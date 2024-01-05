Disney's (DIS) ESPN to Extend Media Rights With NCAA Agreement

Disney’s DIS majority-owned Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) is keeping no stone unturned to expand its partner base. The company recently announced that it will enter into a new eight-year agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on Sep 1, 2024 for media rights to NCAA championships.



The deal includes domestic rights to a record 40 NCAA championships — 21 women's (soccer, field hockey, volleyball, fencing, beach volleyball, lacrosse, outdoor track & field, tennis, and more) and 19 men's events (soccer, football, cross country, water polo, indoor track & field, swimming & diving, wrestling, ice hockey, gymnastics, and more). It also includes international rights to the same NCAA championships and the Division I men's basketball tournament.



ESPN and NCAA have a longstanding relationship. ESPN’s broad portfolio of sports streaming networks includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN+.



The arrangement ensures that more than 2,300 hours of championships will be shown on ESPN's linear and digital platforms each year, including more than 800 hours of NCAA championships aired on ESPN linear networks.



The agreement also includes enhanced broadcast sponsorship and footage rights for ESPN across the entire championship and platform portfolio.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

This agreement further strengthens Disney’s commitment to women's sports. It will also aid ESPN’s continued growth in the critical streaming space.



With these efforts, ESPN strives to provide viewers with a variety of sports content in the near term.

Disney’s Upcoming Sports Lineup to Fend Off Competitors

ESPN is set to launch a pipeline of sports content on its platforms, including Asian Men's Handball Championships, Prime Volleyball League Season 3, World Athletics Indoor Championships, Vegas Kickoff Classic, Champions Classic, and others.



Disney, through its subsidiary’s strong portfolio of sports content, is expected to give tough competition to contenders like Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Fox Corporation FOXA in the upcoming months.



Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Warner Bros. Discovery plans to air several sports events, including the UEFA Champions League, FIM Endurance Championship, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and many more soon on its networks.



Fox is scheduled to air a bundle of sports events on Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports, and others, which include French Cup Soccer, AFL Women's Premiership Football, and many more.



Apart from Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox, Comcast CMCSA is another notable player in the sports streaming industry. Comcast is set to air several sports events like the Valspar Championship, Wells Fargo Championship, FIS Cross-Country World Cup, and others on its streaming platforms, NBC Sports, CNBC, Peacock, and others.



Meanwhile, ESPN intends to continue investing in strengthening viewer retention by streaming premium content on its platform. Disney intends to make ESPN a prominent digital sports platform in the near term.



In the past three months, Disney’s shares have returned 9.2% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary 11.8% rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Disney’s revenues for 2024 is pegged at $91.99 billion, indicating growth of 3.48% year over year. The company expects free cash flow to increase significantly in fiscal 2024.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined by a penny over the past 30 days to $1.01 per share.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.