Disney's (DIS) Disney+ Premieres Queen Rock Montreal With IMAX

Disney’s DIS Disney+ is bringing Queen Rock Montreal to global streaming on May 15, following its record-breaking success in IMAX IMAX theaters. This concert film, enhanced with IMAX technology and DTS sound, captures Queen at the peak of their live powers, promising an exhilarating experience for subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices.



Marvel fans will also rejoice as Disney+ debuts IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 beloved Marvel films. From Avengers: Infinity War to Thor: Love & Thunder, subscribers can immerse themselves in the action like never before, with select sequences in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio.



This collaboration marks Disney+'s commitment to enhancing the at-home viewing experience, becoming the first major streaming service to offer IMAX Enhanced content. It's a testament to their dedication to bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond to life in the best possible quality for subscribers.



The partnership between Disney Entertainment and IMAX has a rich history, dating back to the entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into IMAX in 2010. Since then, Marvel films have become synonymous with the IMAX experience, with select sequences shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, ensuring an unparalleled visual spectacle for audiences worldwide.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 26.3% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 2% decline. This outperformance is due to the content lineup that is attracting more customers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Disney+’s Upcoming Lineup to Aid Subscriber Growth

Disney+ will release some impressive shows in the rest of 2024, which are expected to attract audiences to the platform. These shows, including Doctor Who, The Beach Boys and Jim Henson Idea Man, The Acolyte, Marvel’s Agatha and Ironheart, are expected to aid the company’s subscriber growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS’ fiscal 2024 paid subscribers on Disney+ is pegged at 157.13 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.61%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.66 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.94%.



Marvel and Star Wars are very successful franchises integrated by the company for their audience. The ever-expanding content of these franchises helps Disney stay ahead in the streaming market.



The Beach Boys documentary celebrates the legendary band known for their harmonious sound that embodied the California dream and captivated fans for generations. With never-before-seen footage and new interviews with band members like Brian Wilson and Mike Love, as well as other music industry luminaries, it is set to release on May 24.



Jim Henson Idea Man delves into the creative mind of Jim Henson, the mastermind behind iconic shows like Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. From his early days in local television to his global success, the documentary offers unprecedented access to Henson's personal archives. Scheduled for release on May 31, it promises to be an insightful exploration of Henson's legacy.



Disney faces tough competition from giants like Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Amazon AMZN Prime in the streaming market.



Warner Bros. Discovery has announced an exciting lineup of entertainment that poses strong competition to Disney. The company plans to release blockbuster movies like Venom 3 and Red One, which are highly anticipated and expected to attract large audiences, boosting revenues significantly.



Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is also making waves in the streaming industry, emerging as a strong competitor. To expand its viewer base and improve its content, the platform is preparing to launch a variety of engaging projects. Among these are Música, Fallout, and How to Date Billy Walsh, which promise to captivate audiences and strengthen Amazon Prime's position in the market.



Disney+ is fending off competition by integrating Hulu content on the Disney+ App. The new bundle brings together the extensive Disney+ and Hulu libraries, including beloved characters, award-winning films and series.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.