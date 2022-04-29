Disney's chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell is leaving the company

April 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining the Burbank entertainment giant from the oil and energy company BP BP.L, according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.

Morrell's brief tenure has been marked by controversy over the company's handling of Florida’s law barring classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some students.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese)

