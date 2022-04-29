US Markets
DIS

Disney's chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell is leaving the company

Contributor
Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Walt Disney Co's head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining the Burbank entertainment giant from the oil and energy company BP, according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.

April 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining the Burbank entertainment giant from the oil and energy company BP BP.L, according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.

Morrell's brief tenure has been marked by controversy over the company's handling of Florida’s law barring classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some students.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski Editing by Chris Reese)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS BP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular