Disney's California theme parks to reopen on April 30

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted outdoor entertainment and social gatherings.

