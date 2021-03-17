Disney's California theme parks to reopen on April 30

March 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted outdoor entertainment and social gatherings. (https://bit.ly/3rVXE7f)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.