Disney's California Adventure Park Hosting Food Event In March

(RTTNews) - The Disney California Adventure park at Disneyland Resort, California is planning to reopen in mid-March for a food and beverage experience. Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said this in a letter to employees on February 8, on the occasion of the parks's 20th anniversary.

About 1000 employees of the Disneyland resort will get to work for this "limited-time ticketed experience," which is expected to be offered multiple times a week.

The event will include food and beverage offerings along with shopping and entertainment experiences. However, the park will not be fully operational during this period.

Potrock disclosed that the event would be with "limited capacity and enhanced safety measures."

Disney had laid off thousands of workers in the past year as the pandemic shattered its businesses.

The park has been closed since March last year. It was initially scheduled for reopening in July 2020, but it never happened as the number of Covid-19 cases have been rising.

Disney California Adventure Park was opened on February 8, 2001.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.