Disney's 2021 Earnings Will Still Be Weak, One Bear Says

Walt Disney’s unique vulnerability to the Covid-19 pandemic should keep investors away, according to one bear. The entertainment giant is set to report first-quarter earnings Tuesday after the market close.

With theme parks shut down, movie theaters closed, and sports events delayed, Disney’s (ticker: DIS) earnings are expected to shrink significantly from last year. While 2020 numbers will no doubt be severely beaten down, investors are likely to focus more on whether and how the company recovers next year, wrote LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield in a Tuesday note.

On average, more than two dozen analysts polled by FactSet expect Disney’s fiscal 2020 earnings to come at $2.89 per share—half of 2019’s $5.77—but bounce back to around $4.40 in fiscal 2021, with a range of forecasts from $2.42 to $6.87.

Greenfield is much more bearish than all of them. On Tuesday, he cut LightShed’s already low 2021 earnings estimate from $2.22 per share to $1.26, representing just one-fifth of 2019’s level. He also adjusted his estimate for 2020 down to $2.03 from $2.10.

Disney didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disney shares have been recovering from their lows since late March, after plunging 40% from the S&P 500’s peak to its trough. Still, Greenfield believes the stock is overvalued: “If our estimates are even close to realistic, we cannot see Disney’s stock price holding in at current levels.” He downgraded Disney stock to Sell from Neutral, with an $85 price target.

Disney is facing many headwinds amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with its theme parks in a particularly difficult position. “If they reopen too soon they risk low attendance with high costs (as they bring back furloughed workers) and the reputation/brand damage to Disney as a company and Chairman Bob Iger’s personal legacy if they endanger human lives...whereas if they remain closed they have substantial fixed costs generating no revenue,” Greenfield wrote in the downgrade note.

The company’s unique business model could make a recovery more challenging. “Disney is built on shared group experiences. Until there is global comfort health-wise with that behavior again, Disney’s earnings are fundamentally impaired,” he wrote.

While investors might want to look past the Covid-19 pandemic—with 2021 likely being the trough for Disney earnings—and hope for a return to normal post-crisis, Greenfield says that may never occur. There is likely to be a “new normal” in 2022 and beyond, but that, too, would be hard, if not impossible, to project now, he wrote.

“[T]here is no clarity on when vacation travel normalizes, nor when movie theater attendance normalizes,” the analyst wrote. “At the same time, the pandemic is accelerating the demise of the multichannel bundle and forcing TV advertisers to look for new ways to reach consumers,” he added.

While the company’s online-streaming service Disney+ has seen initial success, with subscribers already exceeding 50 million, revenue would likely only be a fraction of that from competitor Netflix (NFLX) in the near term, said Greenfield. Netflix has about 167 million subscribers worldwide.

“For now, Disney+ is really more of [a subscription video on demand] outlet for Disney feature films (like HBO or Showtime) rather than the focal point of the entire company’s content creation,” wrote Greenfield, “Without far greater investment in content or a shift in strategy in terms of movie windowing, it is hard to see how [average revenue per user] can move up dramatically, especially overseas.”

With earnings plummeting and leverage moving higher, Disney will likely be forced to cut back on strategic investments, including those for a pivot to streaming, and substantially reduce costs. “Scaling content investment will be even harder to achieve as Disney deals with the fallout of Covid-19, with content spend likely to be delayed/curtailed,” Greenfield wrote.

Disney stock is down 0.8%, at $102.40, in recent trading. The S&P 500 is up 1.7%.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.