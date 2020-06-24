Disneyland reopening delayed beyond July 17

June 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.