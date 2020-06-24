US Markets
DIS

Disneyland reopening delayed beyond July 17

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Walt Disney Co's reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

June 24 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular