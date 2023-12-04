Disneyland Releases Entire 2024 Events Calendar; Planners Win

For the first time, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has released its entire lineup of special events and limited-time festivals for the coming year at once, allowing vacationers more time to build their budgets and plan their trips.

The top Disneyland events in 2024

For the first time, Disneyland Resort released the dates and details of limited-time and seasonal events throughout 2024. (Photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

Here are some of the highlights coming to Disneyland in 2024 (you can view the full list with event descriptions at the official Disney Parks Blog), sorted by date:

Jan. 23 through Feb. 18: Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year. Jan. 30: Pixar Place Hotel opening.

Pixar Place Hotel opening. Feb. 17 and 24: Celebrate Gospel.

Celebrate Gospel. Feb. 22 and 23: Anaheim Ducks Days.

Anaheim Ducks Days. March 1 through April 22: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. April 5 through June 2: Seasons of the Force (a Star Wars-themed festival).

Seasons of the Force (a Star Wars-themed festival). April 26 through Aug. 4: Pixar Fest.

Pixar Fest. May 24: Nighttime show Fantasmic will return.

Nighttime show Fantasmic will return. Aug. 23 through Oct. 31: Halloween time.

Halloween time. Aug. 23 through Nov. 2: Plaza de la Familia (a celebration of Día de los Muertos).

Plaza de la Familia (a celebration of Día de los Muertos). Nov. 15 through early 2025: The holidays begin here.

The launch of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is also expected sometime in 2024. The log flume-style ride will be a remake of Splash Mountain, but this time centered around the 2009 movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

And at the Downtown Disney District, the outdoor shopping and entertainment center neighboring the theme parks that doesn’t require a ticket to enter, new restaurants are set to open in 2024. That includes Paseo and Céntrico, which serve Mexican cuisine, and Din Tai Fung, a Chinese restaurant famous for its soup dumplings and noodles.

Chicken Xiao Long Bao at world-famous dumpling house Din Tai Fung. (Photo courtesy of Din Tai Fung)

Disneyland has also committed to bringing back some of its most popular separately ticketed after-hours events in 2024, including the Disneyland After Dark series and the Halloween-themed Oogie Boogie Bash. Specific dates for those events haven’t been released.

Why getting the entire Disneyland 2024 calendar now is such a big deal

The news of Disney releasing its entire event lineup follows a similar change announced earlier in 2023 that visitors can now make theme park reservations as far out as 180 days in advance — an increase from the previous 120 days.

That change makes it easier for travelers to plan and pay for their next Disneyland vacation, particularly those who plan months in advance. (Planning early is generally considered a best practice in travel.)

The Incredicoaster is a roller coaster at Disney California Adventure themed around Pixar's "The Incredibles" (Photo courtesy of Disney)

After all, the lack of notice in previous years was sometimes frustrating for planners. For example, when the inaugural Pixar Fest kicked off in April 2018, dates were only announced six months in advance. For international visitors with a penchant for Pixar, a good airfare deal may have already passed.

According to flight alerts website Going, the best airfare deals are usually found one to three months in advance for domestic flights and two to eight months in advance for international tickets. By knowing what events are happening throughout the year, Disneyland fans now have more time to subscribe to flight alerts so they can take advantage of deals within those critical booking windows.

The increased notice might also give travelers who tightly budget more time to save for a vacation — and perhaps even to apply for a travel credit card. For people who time credit card applications around vacations to take advantage of increased spending rewards or introductory offers, the previous announcement window may have been insufficient time to maximize credit card rewards.

Having a calendar for all of 2024 should make it easier to plan (and budget for) a Disneyland vacation.

Other ways to save on a Disneyland vacation

Disney is running a few ticket discount promotions, including:

Tickets for kids as low as $50 : Disneyland Resort theme park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 are being offered for as low as $50 per child with a special 1-day, 1-park ticket for dates between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024.

Disneyland Resort theme park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 are being offered for as low as $50 per child with a special 1-day, 1-park ticket for dates between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024. Tickets for Southern California residents as low as $75: Southern California residents who purchase 3-day, 1-park-per-day tickets can visit on select days between Jan. 2 and June 2, 2024, for as low as $75 per day.

If you can’t take advantage of those ticket offers, you can still do Disneyland on a budget.

Sally French writes for NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

The article Disneyland Releases Entire 2024 Events Calendar; Planners Win originally appeared on NerdWallet.

