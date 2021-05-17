US Markets
DIS

Disneyland Paris to re-open on June 17

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Disneyland Paris said on Monday that it would re-open on June 17, as French bars, restaurants and tourism sites gradually resume their operations after having been shut due to COVID-19 sanitary restrictions.

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Disneyland Paris DIS.N said on Monday that it would re-open on June 17, as French bars, restaurants and tourism sites gradually resume their operations after having been shut due to COVID-19 sanitary restrictions.

