Disneyland Paris' Massive Solar Canopy Plants To Be Ready In 2023

(RTTNews) - Disneyland Paris is building one of the largest solar canopy plants in Europe, the company said in a release on the occasion of World Energy Day.

The solar plant, being set up in partnership with Urbasolar, spreads in 42 acres, with 67,500 solar panels, and is expected to generate 31 gigawatt-hours per year.

According to Disney, once the project is completed, 17% of the resort would be powered by the clean energy from the new plant, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 750 tons of CO2 per year.

Disneyland Paris started constructing the solar plant in July this year, and expects the first phase in spring 2021. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The new canopy solar plant will showcase a taste of Disney magic- once the project is completed; one section will be illumined at night in the shape of Mickey Mouse head, to be visible from the sky.

"This project is another step in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and part of a global effort to our long-term goals of attaining net zero greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste, while conserving water resources and reversing the decline of wildlife," Disney commented.

