Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive to coronavirus

Repeats to additional subscribers

March 9 (Reuters) - PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - A Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, a spokesman for the theme park said on Monday.

The worker has not been in contact with visitors and the park remains open, he added, confirming a report by French daily Le Parisien.

Disneyland Paris said it was checking on staff who have been in contact with the worker.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.