US Markets
DIS

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Contributor
Richard Lough Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corrects reopening date in first paragraph to April 2

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Disneyland DIS.N Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group said on its Twitter account.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular