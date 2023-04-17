Disney World's Top Rival Has Something Up Its Sleeve

There's a lot going on at Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship theme park resort in Central Florida these days, but it can't ignore the encroaching footsteps of its largest competitor. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios has been busy building out an entirely new gated attraction in Orlando, but there could be other epic additions ahead of the projected 2025 debut of Epic Universe.

Comcast announced last week that Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be permanently closing its Poseidon's Fury attraction at the end of the May 9 operating day. According to the park, it will clear the space, for "exciting new experiences" that have yet to be announced.

Right next to Islands of Adventure, the original Universal Studios Florida theme park is tearing down the KidZone section of family-friendly rides, shows, and play areas that it shuttered in January. There's no official announcement for the replacement there, but the resort did promise that "exciting new family entertainment" featuring "beloved animated characters" will take over that plot of land in the future.

In short, Disney World's biggest rival knows that it can't neglect its two existing theme parks just because it has a potentially game-changing destination opening two years from now.

Digging into the future

Poseidon's Fury is one of the park's most distinctive attractions. Guests explore an ancient temple being checked out by an archeological team, and the walk-through attraction eventually leads them to a wet and fiery battle between a pair of mythological forces. It's never been one of the park's most popular offerings, but it's as ambitious as it is different from anything else that the park has to offer.

Poseidon's Fury -- like the KidZone area next door -- just happens to have a large footprint. They are both big enough areas with enough space to add something significant. The only questions now are what will open and when it will open.

Comcast will be taking a capacity hit in the near term. Young families can't be happy that KidZone is gone at Universal Studios Florida. Poseidon's Fury's absence won't leave the same kind of utilitarian void, but the kitschy and seasonally available experience has its cult following that will lament its closure next month.

It will take time to build out the new attractions. The only new addition slated to open this year at either Universal Orlando park is Villain-Con Minion Blast, a Minions-themed experience in which guests stand on a moving walkway and blast away at targets. It is aiming to open this summer.

Will either of the new unnamed projects be ready in time for 2024? It could be a quiet year in Central Florida. The only announced new ride so far for next year is Disney World's Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the flume ride replacing Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom.

The KidZone replacement could potentially be ready in 2024. Comcast isn't going to want to delay a family-friendly area from opening in a park that currently lacks rides, shows, and play areas for its youngest visitors. It has the luxury of time with Poseidon's Fury's successor, possibly timing it to arrive in 2025 to make sure that not all of its visitors flock directly to Epic Universe without clicking through the turnstiles of its older parks.

Disney needs to stay alert. It just opened a pair of roller coasters in back-to-back years that will assure it of a healthy flow of returning guests, but it can't be stale come 2025. With CEO Bob Iger only currently slated to stay at the helm through 2024, you can be sure that he will be laying the foundation of his legacy. He recently announced that it would take the form of investing $17 billion in Disney World and creating 30,000 new jobs in the next 10 years.

The Central Florida theme park battle is just starting to heat up. Park enthusiasts and shareholders in travel and tourism stocks shouldn't mistake the lull in near-term additions beyond this summer as a slump. Disney and Comcast are reloading with fresh ammo in this war for tourist vacation dollars.

