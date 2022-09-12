Disney World's Plan to Compete Against Its Top Rival Starts to Take Shape

It was a busy weekend of news for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Fans and shareholders alike were tuning in to the D23 Expo, a three-day affair full of panels and presentations showcasing some of the things the media giant is looking to roll out in the near or distant future. Theme park enthusiasts were particularly waiting for a Sunday presentation highlighting future plans for Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.

It wasn't a surprise to see Disneyland getting most of the attention. Disney World on the other coast has been the recipient of the spotlight over the past year, as it's wrapping up an 18-month celebration with the resort turning 50 late last year. The next big milestone is the company itself turning 100 in October of next year, followed by Disneyland's 70th anniversary in 2025.

The world's largest theme park operator won't be able to divert its focus from its massive Florida resort in 2025 just because its older sibling is blowing out 70 candles. Its largest competitor -- Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando -- is preparing to open a brand new theme park that year. Epic Universe will be a major rival for tourist dollars, opening with richly themed lands dedicated to popular franchises. The House of Mouse didn't mention its rival by name, but a plan is starting to take shape of how it will handle all of the attention that Universal Orlando will be generating for its third dry theme park in three years.

Blue skies ahead

Disney offered a timeline of previously announced attractions coming to Florida. Tron Lightcycle Run will open at the Magic Kingdom in the springtime of next year, capping off the 18-month celebration of the park turning 50 that concludes at the end of March. Social media pundits love to take jabs at how the highly anticipated roller coaster has been under construction for years, but let's give Disney some credit here.

Disney could've gotten Tron ready sooner. It's not new technology. The ride already exists in Shanghai Disneyland, having opened when that park debuted in 2016. It just makes sense that the three rides that Disney World has introduced in this 18-month celebration -- Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT in late 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in May of this year, and now Tron Lightcycle Run -- should spread out so it can maximize the marketing appeal of each new addition. SeaWorld Entertainment had a couple of essentially finished coasters sit for nearly two years until it was feasible from a marketing perspective to open them earlier this year. Epic Universe originally had a 2023 opening date. Theme park operators know what they're doing when things get -- cough, cough -- delayed.

Tron isn't the only thing coming to Disney World next year. The transformation of Epcot that has made the front half of the gated attraction a construction zone in recent years should be complete by the end of 2023, and that includes the Moana-inspired Journey of Water exploration trail. Disney World attractions coming in 2023 include new nighttime shows, the addition of Disneyland's Hatbox Ghost to The Haunted Mansion, a meet-and-greet opportunity with Figment, and a new Walt Disney statue. Some of these additions may not seem like much, but Hatbox Ghost and Figment are cult favorites for many theme park enthusiasts.

None of these things will be fresh by the time Epic Universe unlocks its turnstiles in 2025, of course. Disney knows that. It should be ready. Tiana's Bayou Adventure -- the Princess and the Frog update to the Splash Mountain flume ride available on both coasts -- will be ready by late 2024. The date was announced earlier this summer, but D23 Expo visitors were offered a glimpse as to what the refreshed attraction will look like.

The more interesting comments came when the theme parks panel discussion turned to concepts that Disney imagineers are considering, but have yet to make official. Disney World is exploring turning the Dinoland area at Disney's Animal Kingdom into a land themed to either Zootopia or Moana. The more interesting chatter was that Disney's considering an expansion at Disney World beyond where its Big Thunder Mountain mine train coaster resides. Disney concept art shows possible areas dedicated to recent Coco or Encanto franchises. An area dedicated to Disney's villains -- a longtime fan wishlist staple to be used as a concept for a fifth park -- could also be in play.

None of the concepts presented during the "blue sky" part of the presentation are confirmed. There isn't a timeline either, naturally. However, it's easy to see at least one of if not more of these potential additions could come to fruition either in 2025 when Epic Universe opens or possibly in 2026 once Comcast will be exhaling and vulnerable. Theme park operators -- and travel and tourism companies in general -- know that it pays to be patient.

