Disney World Tickets Will Soon Cost More: Prepare to Pay up to $189 for a One-Day Ticket

Disney fans pay a lot of money to experience the magic of Walt Disney World. But they should anticipate paying more the next time they visit the parks. That's because Disney World tickets are increasing on Dec. 8. The company has other ticket changes planned, too. Find out what you need to know before you head to the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

Expect to pay more to visit Walt Disney World

A trip to Disney World is about to get more expensive. As reported by USA Today, Disney will be increasing the prices of its one-day tickets on Dec. 8. These changes only apply to new tickets purchased on or after that date. Prices vary by date, so if you plan to visit during a busy time -- such as the winter holiday season -- you can expect to pay a higher price.

But that's not the only news. Disney plans to introduce park-specific pricing at that time. A one-day ticket to Magic Kingdom Park will be the priciest because it's the most-visited park. However, entry to other parks will be slightly cheaper.

Here's how much you'll need to spend to visit Disney World

At this time, the lowest one-day ticket price is $109 for guests who visit on the least busy dates, regardless of which park they visit.

How much will it cost to visit Mickey Mouse once the new park-specific prices go into effect? Prices will vary depending on which park you visit and when you plan your trip.

Here's a look at the cost of one-day tickets by park:

Disney's Animal Kingdom: $109 to $159

EPCOT: $114 to $179

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $124 to $179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124 to $189

If $189 sounds like a lot of money, you're not wrong. But it's worth noting that the price only applies to peak dates around the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Guests who want to pay for the privilege to hop to multiple parks can expect to pay different rates depending on which date they visit. These pricing details have yet to be released.

Three ways to save money on Disney Park tickets

If you want to experience the magic of Disney without draining your bank account, there are ways to save money on the cost of admission so you can better stick to your budget.

Here are some ways to spend less on Disney tickets:

Visit on a less busy day: Since ticket prices vary based on the date, it can be beneficial to visit during a less popular time of year. You can get a better deal and may also get the added advantage of fewer crowds. Disney makes it easy for guests to check park pricing by date on its website. Buy multi-day tickets: Investing in multi-day park tickets is another way to save money on tickets. While you'll spend more overall, the per-day price can be less when you choose this route. Plus, with multiple days, you'll have more time to experience everything Disney offers. Take advantage of discounted tickets: Disney will continue to sell discounted Disney World tickets to active and retired U.S. military members. Another option is to use your AAA membership to score cheaper tickets to Disney.

This news is worth knowing if you're planning to visit Disney World in the coming months. Plan in advance, so you have more time to save up. As you outline the details of your trip and make reservations, don't forget to keep your personal finance goals in mind.

