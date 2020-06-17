Disney World Offering Restaurant Reservations Again Tomorrow, but Only for Hotel Guests

As the phased reopening of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) properties continues in the wake of COVID-19 in the USA, the company will begin taking Walt Disney World Resort restaurant reservations again on June 18. There are, however, several restrictions in place for health and safety purposes, as new coronavirus cases grow rapidly enough in Florida and other recently reopened states to suggest a fresh wave of community spread.

According to the announcement, only people with advance dining reservations will be admitted to the reopened restaurants at Disney World and Disney Springs. The company also states that only people with hotel reservations can make reservations at this time, with guests whose arrival falls between June 22 and July 10 being eligible. Disney World restaurant reservations can be made by phone only, while Disney Springs reservations can also be arranged online.

Image source: Getty Images.

Other health precautions in place at Disney World eateries will include mandatory masks for all people 2 and older, at any time when the diners aren't actually eating or drinking. Beverages will not be available through the usual self-serve stations but will be supplied by servers instead. Personnel will also carry out frequent sanitation of high-touch surface and high-traffic areas.

Disney Springs VP Matt Simon warned that procedures could change as the situation continues to evolve, declaring:

[W]e continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.