Markets
DIS

Disney Will Release Live-Action Mulan Straight to Disney+

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

Media giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is taking the live-action Mulan remake in a new direction. After delaying the release three times in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has now decided to premiere Mulan on the Disney+ video-streaming platform instead -- with a twist.

What's new?

Speaking on Disney's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek explained the company's new plan to release Mulan through Disney+ on Sept. 4.

"In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner," Chapek said. "We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of a Disney+ subscription with this great content."

A snapshot from the live-action Mulan movie showing a peaceful Chinese garden.

Image source: Walt Disney.

Disney is testing this release as a premier access title, so it will cost $29.99 in the U.S. on top of the ordinary Disney+ subscription fees. This model is similar to pay-per-view titles in traditional cable TV systems, but Chapek didn't clarify whether this payment leads to a permanent access license or a time-limited viewing window.

"We thought we would give it a try to establish a new premier access window to try to recapture some of that investment that we've got," Chapek said.

He also made it clear that this launch strategy is a unique solution for Mulan and not a model for future titles to follow. With a production budget reportedly in the neighborhood of $300 million, Disney hopes to learn some lessons from the Mulan experiment and perhaps find a good balance between Disney+ subscription fees and add-on charges for premium content.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short October 2020 $125 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular