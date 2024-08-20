Disney Waives Arbitration, Court to Decide Wrongful Death Suit

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has agreed to allow a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a Florida widower to be decided in court, reversing its earlier stance that the case should be settled through arbitration. The lawsuit was brought by Jeffrey Piccolo, whose wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, died from an allergic reaction after dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant, located in Disney Springs, Orlando.





Disney initially argued that the case should be arbitrated due to Piccolo's Disney+ subscription, but has now opted to waive that right, acknowledging the sensitive nature of the situation.





Market Overview:





Disney agrees to have wrongful death lawsuit heard in court rather than arbitration.



The case involves a fatal allergic reaction at a restaurant in Disney Springs, Orlando.



Disney initially sought arbitration based on the plaintiff's Disney+ subscription.



Key Points:



The victim's family alleges the restaurant failed to prevent exposure to allergens.



Legal experts suggest Disney's arbitration defense would not apply to this case.



Disney’s decision to waive arbitration reflects a strategic and sensitive response.



Looking Ahead:



The case will be closely watched for its impact on the enforceability of arbitration clauses.



Disney's approach could influence how other corporations handle similar legal situations.



Public perception and legal interpretations of arbitration agreements are at stake.



The tragic incident occurred when Tangsuan, reassured by the restaurant staff that her meal was allergen-free, suffered a fatal reaction to nuts and dairy, as alleged in the complaint.As the case moves forward, it will be closely watched for its implications on the enforceability of arbitration agreements in unrelated contexts. Disney’s approach to this case could influence how other corporations handle similar situations in the future, especially when public perception and legal interpretations of arbitration clauses are at stake.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.