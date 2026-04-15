Disney vs. Netflix: Which Streaming Giant is the Better Buy Now?

The Walt Disney Company DIS and Netflix NFLX rank among the most consequential operators in global streaming and digital entertainment. Disney has expanded its direct-to-consumer presence through Disney+ and Hulu, leveraging a deep Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio spanning Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar to drive subscriber engagement and retention. Netflix, a streaming-first platform, has scaled to over 300 million global subscribers, supported by a data-driven content strategy and a globally integrated distribution model.



As the industry pivots from subscriber growth to profitability, both companies are increasingly focused on improving content efficiency, strengthening pricing power and enhancing monetization. However, their operating approaches diverge, with Disney continuing to integrate its broader content ecosystem into streaming while Netflix relies on a streamlined, single-platform model.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for DIS

Disney has been undergoing a transformation in its direct-to-consumer business, with streaming profitability emerging as a key catalyst. The segment has transitioned from significant losses to positive operating income, with streaming revenues increasing 11% year over year to $5.35 billion and streaming operating income rising 72% to $450 million in the fiscal first quarter, reflecting improvement in cost discipline and pricing strategy. This shift is supported by streaming revenue growth of 11% year on year to $5.35 billion and a 72% rise in streaming operating income to $450 million, with an operating margin of 8.4% against a full-year target of 10%, suggesting a gradual move toward more sustainable monetization.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.61 per share, indicating 11.5% year-over-year growth.



A key driver of this improvement has been Disney's evolving platform strategy, with increased emphasis on bundling across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Bundled offerings have been associated with lower churn and improved engagement, providing some visibility into monetization trends over time. Ongoing investments in international content and platform enhancements are intended to support global scale, though returns on these investments are still maturing. Recent and upcoming Disney+ originals, including Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord, alongside the Hulu revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, reflect the depth of Disney's franchise-driven content engine, while Zootopia 2 generated 32 million global views during its Disney+ premiere week.



However, the investment case carries execution risk. Streaming margins remain below those of its nearest competitor, and the path to double-digit margins is contingent on sustained content efficiency and subscriber monetization. Disney's broader conglomerate structure, while offering cross-segment synergies, also introduces complexity that pure-play streaming peers do not face. A recently announced OpenAI licensing agreement to deploy Sora-generated short-form content on Disney+ adds an incremental engagement format, though its commercial impact remains to be demonstrated at scale.

The Walt Disney Company Price and Consensus

The Walt Disney Company price-consensus-chart | The Walt Disney Company Quote

The Case for NFLX

Netflix maintains its position as the structural leader in global streaming, underpinned by a scaled, profitability-first business model that continues to deliver consistent financial performance. The platform crossed 325 million paid subscribers at the end of 2025, with fourth quarter 2025 revenue growing 17.6% year on year to $12.05 billion and operating income rising 30% to $2.96 billion, with operating margin expanding 200 basis points to 24.5%. This consistent delivery across both the top and bottom line reflects the durability of Netflix's flywheel, where content investment, subscriber growth and monetization reinforce each other in a self-sustaining cycle.



The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.18 per share, indicating 25.7% year-over-year growth. Netflix expects 2026 revenues in the range of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, implying 12% to 14% year-over-year growth, with free cash flow targeted at approximately $6 billion



The advertising business represents one of Netflix's most compelling near-term growth drivers. Ad revenue grew more than 2.5 times in 2025 to over $1.5 billion and is expected to double in 2026 to approximately $3 billion, supported by a proprietary ad technology stack, improving fill rates and expanding first-party data capabilities. A new mobile user interface rollout planned for later in 2026 and the continued expansion of cloud-based gaming are expected to further broaden Netflix's monetization surface beyond traditional subscription revenue.



Content investment continues to underpin platform engagement and subscriber retention. Viewing of branded originals grew 9% year over year in the second half of 2025, reflecting the strengthening pull of Netflix's owned content slate. The 2026 slate has already delivered high-profile releases, including ONE PIECE Season 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Virgin River Season 7 and Beef Season 2, alongside film releases such as The Rip. Greta Gerwig's Narnia adaptation remains among the most anticipated upcoming releases of the year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Price Performance and Valuation Comparison

Netflix has outperformed Disney on a year-to-date basis, appreciating 13.3% compared with Disney's 9.8% return, reflecting stronger near-term earnings momentum and a more focused, scalable business model that continues to resonate with market participants.

NFLX Outperforms DIS YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Netflix trades at a forward price to earnings multiple of 31.46x compared to Disney's 14.77x. The premium commanded by Netflix is well justified, underpinned by superior revenue growth, a demonstrated path to margin expansion, and a focused streaming model already delivering at scale.

NFLX vs. DIS: P/E F12M Value



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Netflix stands out as the more compelling investment, supported by consistent earnings delivery, a rapidly scaling advertising business and a content flywheel that continues to deepen subscriber engagement. Disney's streaming profitability is improving, but the path to sustainable margins within a broader conglomerate structure introduces execution complexity. Investors are better served owning Netflix at current levels while monitoring Disney for a more attractive entry point.



NFLX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.