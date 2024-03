(RTTNews) - Thursday, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) urged shareholders to vote for only Disney's 12 director nominees using the WHITE proxy card, and not the Trian Group or Blackwells nominees.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 2, 2024.

