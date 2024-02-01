Disney Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its 12 Nominees And Not For Trian Group Or Blackwells Nominees

News & Insights

February 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) board urged shareholders to vote only for Disney's 12 nominees and not for the Trian Group or Blackwells nominees. The 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 3, 2024, and all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Disney said its board does not endorse the Trian Group nominees, Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo, or the Blackwells nominees, Craig Hatkoff, Jessica Schell and Leah Solivan, and believes that they do not possess the appropriate range of talent, skill, perspective and/or expertise to effectively support the Board's ongoing efforts to drive profitable growth and shareholder value creation in the face of continuing, industry-wide challenges.

