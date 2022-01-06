Disney+ Unveils Trailer And Poster For 'The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild'

(RTTNews) - The animation movie studio, Disney+ adds another movie to the Ice Age franchise named the 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' which is set to come out by the end of January. Disney+ has released the trailer earlier this week.

The movie will rotate around the character of Buck the weasel (voiced by Simon Pegg) who was introduced in the fifth installment of the franchise Ice Age: Dawn of The Dinosaurs released almost 6 years back. The trailer shows Buck as an alpha who is not afraid of daunting situations but ultimately requires rescuing by the familiar Ice Age heroes Manny, Ellie, Sid, and Diego.

The film is also set in The Lost World where the weasels live in "the most dangerous place on Earth", living a life of constant struggle amongst the huge predators and other life-threatening traps "to save the Lost World from dinosaurs domination".

Simon Pegg has also played as a voice actor in Mission: Impossible- Fallout will be joined by Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Vincent Tong (Ninjago), and Aaron Harris. John C. Donkin is the director of the film and it is written by Jim Hecht (Ice Age: The Meltdown), Ray DeLaurentis (Fairly Odd Parents), and Will Schifrin (Bunsen Is a Beast) from a story by Jim Hecht.

The movie is set to stream on Disney+ on January 28. The platform has five other movies of the franchise and two more specials.

