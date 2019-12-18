Disney Unveils New Baby Yoda Toys Before Holiday Season

Disney DIS recently announced that plush and toy versions of the popular Baby Yoda or Yoda Baby, “The Child” character from Disney+ series The Mandarlorian are now available for pre-order.



Notably, Hasbro HAS has revealed its line of “The Child” figures, which include a $24.99 talking plush toy and two figures (a 6.5 inch and a smaller 1.12-inch version) which cost $19.99 and $9.99, respectively.



The toys are available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, Target, Amazon AMZN, Best Buy, and GameStop and are expected to arrive in spring 2020.



Moreover, Walmart is also accepting preorders for an 11-inch plush doll for $24.99, which will be available from Jun 1, 2020.



This plush doll as well as vinyl Funko bobble heads worth $12.99 to $29.99 are available for pre-order on Disney.com. These are expected to be available by Jun 3, 2020.

New Toys to Boost Consumer Products Portfolio



Notably, Disney released a number of toys and other merchandise based on characters from all its popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Frozen and Toy Story, among others, in 2019.



The company also released a list of its top holiday toys for 2019, which include a Lego Disney Train, Elsa and Anna's Arendelle castle from Frozen and figures from the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker movie.



The new Baby Yoda toy line is a valuable addition to Disney’s consumer products portfolio. Per Daily Mail, the company has missed out on $2.7 million in revenues due to a lack of Baby Yoda toys available in the market, up until now.



The expanding toy product portfolio is expected to boost Disney’s Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segment revenues in fiscal 2020.



Notably, the company generated revenues of $6.66 billion from its Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segment (34.8% of total revenues) in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, up 8.5% year over year.



The upcoming toys are also expected to aid Disney in maintaining its leadership in the licensed toy market, where the company is facing competition from the likes of Mattel MAT and Hasbro.



