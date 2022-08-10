Disney turns screws on Netflix

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walt Disney has pulled a rabbit out of its hat when it comes to streaming. The Mouse House on Wednesday reported that it now has as many subscribers https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/app/uploads/2022/08/q3-fy22-earnings.pdf to its video services – Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ – as Netflix, totaling 221 million customers. Additionally, Disney rolled out https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005703/en/Ad-Supported-Disney-Subscription-Tier-to-Launch-in-the-U.S.-on-December-8 its pricing strategy for its forthcoming ad model for Disney+. Starting Dec. 8, the $205 billion company run by Bob Chapek will offer a service with ads at $7.99 per month. It is hiking the ad-free price by $3 monthly.

Chapek also lowered the company’s forecast for the service, emphasizing a renewed focus on margins. Though Disney will charge less than Netflix, which costs about $15 a month in North America, it has more to lose with a price war. That may be one reason why it’s jumping the gun, releasing a strategy ahead of Netflix revealing its own ad-supported tier. Still, Netflix can probably lower its prices, too. And with widening streaming losses, Disney is going to need more than a little fairy dust to keep up its good fortune much longer. (By Jennifer Saba)

