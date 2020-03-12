Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus

Adds details on closure, other park closures

LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, from Saturday through the end of the month due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom had recommended against gatherings of more than 250 people to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Disney decided to close both parks after reviewing Newsom's guidelines "and in the best interest of our guests and employees," its statement said.

The two parks drew 28.6 million visitors in 2018, according to the Themed Entertainment Association.

Disney earlier this year shuttered its theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo to protect against coronavirus spread.

The company estimated in February that the shutdowns of Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland alone would cost $175 million if both remained closed for two months.

It is unusual for Disney to close its theme parks. Brief shutdowns have occurred due to hurricanes or the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

