Disney to shut California park starting Saturday over coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

