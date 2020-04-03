US Markets
Disney to release 'Mulan' in July as part of virus-related movie shuffle

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LOS ANGELES, April 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will release the action epic "Mulan" in movie theaters in July and Marvel's "Black Widow" in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak.

Among other changes, Disney postponed the release of a new "Indiana Jones" movie by one year to July 2022, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Leslie Adler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1 310 491 7275; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

