Disney to present reopening plan for Walt Disney World on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

