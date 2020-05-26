US Markets
Disney to present reopening plan for Walt Disney World on Wednesday

Lisa Richwine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co DIS.N will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

