Disney to Present Park Reopening Plan to Florida Officials, Report Says

Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Florida Disney World park and Seaworld Entertainment's (NYSE: SEAS) Seaworld Orlando are presenting reopening plans to local officials today, according to an Associated Press report. Disney already partially reopened its Disney Springs shopping and restaurant complex in the area on May 20.

Florida's Disney World and its worker unions have agreed to practices and procedures that will be in place for reopening the Orlando theme park. The agreement includes the company providing employees personal protective equipment (PPE) and related COVID-19 training, and relaxing attendance rules for workers who report feeling ill.

Image source: Getty Images.

Disney World employs 77,000 workers, making it the largest employer in central Florida, according to the report. The Disney Springs complex opening included a mask requirement and temperature checks for visitors, and limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

Recent reports have also said that Disney is in talks with the NBA to host the remainder of the season at its nearby ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Disney started closing its theme parks around the world in January as the COVID-19 outbreak spread. It opened its Shanghai park on May 11 with limited attendance and other precautions.

Local Florida officials have already approved reopening plans from the nearby Universal Orlando theme park and sent them to the governor. Universal has already opened shopping and dining areas, similar to Disney Springs. It has set a June 5 goal for reopening its theme park. Disney has not yet announced a date for opening the Disney World park.

