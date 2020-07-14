Markets
Disney+ to Premiere "Clone Wars" Spinoff in 2021

Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Mission Impossible 7. Wonder Woman 1984. Stranger Things 4. The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. These are just a handful of the motion pictures and television shows that have been delayed because actors and production crews can't film under the threat of the novel coronavirus.  

But do you know what you can produce while social distancing? Animated films and TV shows -- which happen to be Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) forte.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" logo.

Image source: Walt Disney.

Since Disney has been forced to pause production of such anticipated blockbusters as Marvel Studios' Black Widow, the company is returning to its roots and doubling down on animation with Disney+. The new animated series will be called Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spinoff from the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars franchise.  

The Clone Wars wrapped up a six-season run with a series finale released in May. As the company announced Monday night, Disney+ will premiere the new Bad Batch series in 2021, telling the tale of "the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch ... as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War."

Shareholders can hope that Disney's skill in producing animated entertainment for viewers still largely confined to their homes and famished for new content will prove "extraordinarily effective" at keeping Disney+ subscription levels up as well.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

DIS

